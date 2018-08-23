NY health officials investigating McDonald's outlet linked to multiple illnesses

(Reuters) - New York State health officials said on Thursday they are investigating reports of multiple illnesses potentially associated with a McDonald’s Corp restaurant in Jamestown, NY.

The state health department and the Chautauqua County Health Department said 22 individuals reported symptoms of nausea, vomiting or diarrhea and on being interviewed 15 said they had eaten at the McDonald’s outlet between August 4 and 21.

The franchise owner has temporarily closed the restaurant, according to the health officials.

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

The fast-food chain’s shares fell 1 percent in afternoon trading.