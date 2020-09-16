McDonald's facing Quarter Pounder burger shortages after Travis Scott promotion

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Queens, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N is running short of ingredients to assemble its signature Quarter Pounder burgers at some of its restaurants, just days after the fast-food chain launched a promotional campaign with rapper Travis Scott.

Due to a surge in demand for Quarter Pounder burgers, the company has had to control the supply of beef, bacon, slivered onions and shredded lettuce to ensure that restaurants across the United States have enough supply.

“We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible,” McDonald’s USA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The limited time promotion called the “Travis Scott meal,” launched last week, includes existing McDonald’s menu items such as the Quarter Pounder with cheese and bacon, fries with barbecue sauce and a Sprite.

Shares of the company touched a record high of $225.24 and were up about 1%.