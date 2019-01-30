McDonald's expects labor costs, strong dollar to hit earnings this year

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) expects earnings per share this year to be pressured by higher labor and restaurant remodeling costs and the impact of a stronger dollar, the fast-food chain said on Wednesday.
Shares in the fast-food chain trimmed gains after the warning by McDonald’s executives during a conference call with analysts, and were last higher by 0.5 percent.
The company reported better-than expected profit and comparable sales for the fourth quarter earlier on Wednesday. [nL3N1ZU4Q6]
Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar