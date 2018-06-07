FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

McDonald's plans fresh round of layoffs: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) is planning a new round of layoffs to further shrink its corporate structure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing an email the company sent to all its U.S. employees, suppliers and franchisees.

An electronic advertisement for a McDonalds food is seen at a bus stop on Oxford Street in London, Britain, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said some employees will ultimately exit the company but did not mention the scope of the headcount reduction, according to the memo cited by the newspaper.

    McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

    Shares of the burger chain rose about 2 percent in early trading.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

