LONDON (Reuters) - McDonald’s will replace plastic straws with paper ones in all its restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland, starting from September, the BBC reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of a McDonald's Corp restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

“Reflecting the broader public debate, our customers told us they wanted to see a move on straws,” McDonald’s was quoted as saying by the BBC.

In April, the British government proposed a ban on plastic straws and cotton buds in England.