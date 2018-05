(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) said on Thursday it would buy MD Financial Management, a Canadian insurance provider to physicians and their families, in a C$2.59 billion ($2.00 billion) all-cash deal.

The deal is expected to be partly financed by a public offering of 19.7 million common shares at C$76.15 per share on a bought-deal basis for gross proceeds of C$1.50 billion.