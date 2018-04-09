FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 1:49 AM / in 8 minutes

U.S. officials deny reports of U.S. strike on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Several U.S. officials said on Sunday there was no truth to reports that the U.S. military had launched air strikes against a Syrian government air base.

The U.S. denial followed a report by Syrian state television of loud explosions heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of Monday that was believed to have been targeted in a suspected U.S. missile strike.

That followed a warning by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday that there would be a “big price to pay” after medical aid groups reported dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
