UK urgently considering next steps after Iran breaches nuclear deal: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it was urgently considering its next steps with its partners under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, after Iran said it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under the agreement.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said Iran’s announcement was “extremely concerning” and Britain would keep working with its partners to keep the deal in place.

“We have been consistently clear that our commitment to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) depends on Iran complying in full with the terms of the deal and we urge them to reverse this step,” the spokesman told reporters.

“Alongside our JCPOA partners we are urgently considering next steps under the terms of the deal.”