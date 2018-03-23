FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 8:10 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Shares in medical devices maker Medartis rise after Swiss IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Shares in Swiss medical devices maker Medartis (MEDA.S) rose around 12 percent in early trading on Friday from the issue price of 48 Swiss francs per share in an initial public offering that implied a market capitalization of 563 million francs.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Medartis, a Swiss producer of metal implants for the surgical management of fractures, is seen during a news conference to present the planned IPO, in Zurich, Switzerland March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

    Zuercher Kantonalbank [ZKB.UL] and Bryan, Garnier & Co were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for Medartis, while Kepler Cheuvreux acted as co-manager. Quarton International was financial adviser.

    Gross proceeds from the IPO of 123.9 million francs, or 142.6 million including over-allotment shares, will be used to finance the company’s strategic growth.

    Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
