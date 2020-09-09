NBCUniversal shakes up top ranks, promotes new TV chief

FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal on Wednesday promoted Pearlena Igbokwe to run the media conglomerate’s global television business as chairman of Universal Studio Group in a corporate restructuring.

Bonnie Hammer, who held the role, will take over as vice chairman of NBCUniversal and advise NBCU Chief Executive Officer Jeff Shell.

Hammer takes over from Ron Meyer, one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood, who ended a 25-year career at the company last month after disclosing a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago.

As president of Universal Television, Igbokwe oversaw shows including “Russian Doll,” “The Good Place,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Dick Wolf’s new “FBI.”

She will now lead Universal Television, Universal Content Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios.