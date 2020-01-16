Factbox: How NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service likely stacks up against others

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal will provide details on its planned Peacock video streaming service on Thursday, taking on industry leader Netflix Inc and others in the highly competitive field.

FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Here is what to expect.

Peacock:

Cost: The service will have ads and be free for U.S. Comcast customers. During Thursday’s investor day presentation, the company will announce pricing for non-Comcast customers.

Original programming: Dramas including “Dr. Death” and a reboot of “Battlestar Galactica.” Reboots of comedies “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster.” Original films and animated series to be developed from Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation.

TV library: “The Office” (starting in 2021); “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Cheers.”

Movie library: “Bridesmaids,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “The Breakfast Club.” Also films from the “Bourne,” “Despicable Me” and “Fast & Furious” franchises.

Availability: April 2020

Netflix:

Cost: Plans ranging from $8.99 here per month to $15.99 per month.

Bundles: Available as part of Comcast's Xfinity here package in the United States.

Discounts: Mobile plan in India for $3.54 here per month

Original programming: TV series and films such as “House of Cards,” “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman.”

Television library: “Seinfeld” (starting in 2021), “The Office” (through 2020), “Breaking Bad.”

Movie library: “City of God,” “The Matrix,” “Trainspotting,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Availability: Globally except help.netflix.com/en/node/14164 in China, North Korea, Crimea, and Syria.

Disney+:

Cost: $6.99 https://preview.disneyplus.com per month or $69.99 per year.

Bundles: $13 here per month bundle including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.

Original programming: “The Mandalorian,” “Loki,” “Lady and the Tramp.”

Television library: “High School Musical,” “Duck Tales,” “Star Wars Rebels,” “The Simpsons.”

Movie library: “Bambi,” “Frozen,” “The Sound of Music,” “Avatar.”

Launched: November 2019

Apple TV+:

Cost: $4.99 www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus per month.

Discounts: Free one-year subscription with purchase of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV device. Subscription in India www.apple.com/in/apple-tv-plus for 99 rupees ($1.40) per month.

Original programming: “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind,” “Little Voice.”

No library beyond original programming.

Launched: November 2019

HBO Max:

Cost: $14.99 per month

Discounts: Free at launch to HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms and HBO Now direct-billed customers.

Original programming: “Grease: Rydell High” musical spinoff series; four “Adventure Time” series; a “Gossip Girl” reboot; “Green Lantern.” Upcoming HBO series “The Outsider” and “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.”

Television library: “Friends,” “Doctor Who,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park;” HBO series including “Game of Thrones”

Movie library: DC Comics superhero movies including “The Dark Knight” as well as others like “Citizen Kane,” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy

Availability: May 2020 in the United States.

Amazon Prime Video:

Cost: $12.99 per month or $119 per year through an Amazon Prime membership with free shipping and other benefits. $8.99 per month for Prime Video only.

Discounts: $6.49 here per month for students

Original programming: “The Grand Tour,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Catastrophe.”

Television library: “Downton Abbey,” “Bones,” “Mr. Robot.”

Movie library: “You’ve Got Mail” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Availability: More than 200 here countries.

Hulu:

Cost: $5.99 here per month or $11.99 per month without advertisements.

Bundles: Can be bundled with Hulu’s live TV service.

Original programming: “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Veronica Mars,” “The Mindy Project” and “Marvel’s Runaways.”

Television: Next-day TV episodes from networks including NBC, ABC, FOX and FX for shows including “This is Us” and “Family Guy.”

Television library: “The Good Doctor, “ER,” “Lost,” “Golden Girls,” “Full House” and “Family Matters.”

Movie library: Titles including “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” the “Transformers” series and “A Quiet Place.”

Availability: The United States and Japan

CBS All Access:

Cost: $5.99 here per month, or $9.99 per month without commercials.

Discounts: 15 percent discount per month with an annual plan.

Original programming: “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “The Good Fight,” “The Twilight Zone.”

FILE PHOTO: An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix, the American provider of on-demand internet streaming media, in Paris September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Television library: “Big Brother,” “NCIS,” and “The Brady Bunch.”

Movie library: “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Ghost,” the “Rocky” series.

Availability: United States