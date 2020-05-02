Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations

(Reuters) - David Rhodes, the former president of CBS News who started his career at Fox News, is returning to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp to help the company’s News UK operations in the video business, a source familiar with the matter said.

Rhodes left CBS News last year.

The source confirmed a report in the New York Times, which said that Rhodes’ return stoked speculation he could play a role at Fox News.

Rhodes’s current role is unrelated to Fox News, the source said.

News UK includes the Times of London, The Sunday Times, The Sun newspapers, and Virgin Radio, talkSPORT and talkRADIO, which include video offerings on YouTube. The company is expected to launch Times Radio this summer.

The company declined to comment.