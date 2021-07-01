Mediaset has multiple options to kick off cross-border consolidation - CEO

The Mediaset headquarters and their logo are seen ahead of the commercial broadcaster's annual general meeting in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/Files

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian broadcaster Mediaset has multiple options to kick off cross-border deals and is currently in talks with potential partners interested in its European TV industry consolidation strategy, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Italy’s top commercial broadcaster is ready to press on with its long-delayed plans to expand overseas to fend off rising competition from streaming services like Netflix Inc after reaching a truce agreement with its second-largest investor, Vivendi.

In an online briefing with journalists on Thursday, Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said the company aims to create a media factory as part of the European TV project.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, could consider a bid for British TV broadcaster Channel 4, if it was put up for sale, he said, while a tie-up with Germany’s ProsiebenSat.1’s broadcasting business would generate great value.

When asked about a possible cooperation with Vivendi in Europe after the legal settlements Berlusconi said “never say never”, but added there was nothing on the table at the moment.

Led by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, Vivendi had managed to block Mediaset’s pan-European strategy after the two companies in 2016 fell out over a collapsed pay-TV deal and locked horns in a protracted legal battle.

Mediaset’s Milan-listed shares were down 0.5% by 1257 GMT, compared with a 0.4% rise in Milan’s all-share index.