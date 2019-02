(Reuters) - Spanish broadcaster Mediaset Espana said on Wednesday its gross advertising revenue was broadly stable in 2018 thanks to the FIFA World Cup in Russia, despite more competition from digital players.

The Telecinco and Cuatro channels owner, which previously had purchased TV rights for the UEFA Euro 2016 played in France, and currently owns rights for the UEFA Euro 2020, broadcasted for the first time the entire football World Cup last year, with a total of 64 matches in the period from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

TV advertising accounts for as much as 89 percent of Mediaset Espana’s revenues. Revenue dipped 0.6 percent to 963.6 million euros ($1.10 billion) during the period.

Mediaset, which remains the market leader in Spain with 28.8 percent of audience share, saw a 1.4 percent increase in full-year profits to 200.3 million euros.