Mediaset sale of pay-TV tech platform to Sky on track: CEO

ROME (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset is on course to sell the technological platform of its pay TV unit Premium to Sky Italia by the end of this year, Mediaset’s CEO said on Wednesday.

Mediaset's Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi smiles during media conference at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Earlier this year Mediaset secured an option to sell Sky the platform, which has 130 employees and is known as Area Operation Pay, between November and December.

“Everything is proceeding in that direction,” Pier Silvio Berlusconi said.