Mediaset does not exclude acquisitions, selling non-core assets

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset (MS.MI) does not rule out future acquisitions to grow or a sale of non-core assets, the Italian broadcaster said in a response to investor questions on Tuesday ahead of a shareholder meeting on June 26.

“Mediaset pursues its growth objectives, in the areas considered strategic, through organic growth and extraordinary moves ... (the company does) not rule out any new potential acquisitions in future,” the company said, adding it regularly assesses market opportunities and initiatives that can create long-term value.

“In the same way (the company) could consider selling activities that are non-core or considered no longer core for the group.”