April 17, 2019 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mediaset in talks with 'everyone' on cross-border tie up, Fininvest says

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian media group Mediaset is in talks “with everyone” about a potential cross-border tie-up, the chairwoman of Fininvest, which is the biggest shareholder in the Italian broadcaster, said on Wednesday.

Mediaset and Fininvest are “absolutely in favor” of a tie- up, Marina Berlusconi said, adding however that Mediaset’s shareholder Vivendi would not be part of a potential merger.

Vivendi is embroiled in a legal dispute with Mediaset stemming from a failed pay-TV unit deal with the Italian broadcaster.

Marina Berlusconi, daughter for former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said Mediaset would hold a board meeting on Thursday to decide what to do if Vivendi decides to attend the Italian company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Davide Barbuscia

