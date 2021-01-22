Italy's Mediaset wins two legal cases involving online piracy

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Friday it had won two legal cases against French and U.S. portals involving online piracy.

In a statement, the broadcaster said an Italian court had ordered France’s Dailymotion to pay it more than 22 million euros ($27 million) for publishing illegally 15,000 videos using Mediaset content.

The court also ordered American portal Veoh, known as Qlipso Inc at the time of the offence, to pay Mediaset more than 3.3 million euros and 60,000 euros in costs.

Vivendi, which currently owns Dailymotion, said the company would appeal the verdict, a spokesman said.

Veoh could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.8215 euros)