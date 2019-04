FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian media group Mediaset said on Saturday it was not in talks over a merger with German rival Prosiebensat1 Media, denying press reports.

Earlier on Saturday daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said the two companies were in talks to merge via a share exchange to create a pan-European independent broadcaster.

“No talks are being held for a merger with German TV group Prosiebensat1 Media,” Mediaset said in a statement.