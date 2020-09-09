Italy's Mediaset open to discussing European strategy with Vivendi

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset (MS.MI) is open to discussing its growth strategy with Vivendi (VIV.PA), one of its top executives said on Wednesday, as Italy’s top commercial broadcaster and its second-biggest investor look to resolve a protracted dispute.

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, has been embroiled in a multi-billion euro legal dispute with Vivendi since a collapsed pay-TV deal in 2016.

Vivendi holds 29% of the Italian broadcaster, a stake which it built after walking away from the purchase of pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium and which Mediaset considers hostile.

“We can find a solution with Vivendi ... in the best interest of the shareholders of Mediaset”, Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani told an analyst call after first half results.

The potential breakthrough comes after the top EU court last week ruled against an Italian law that forced Vivendi to freeze two thirds of its Mediaset stake due to its parallel holding in phone group TIM (TLIT.MI).

That victory for Vivendi, together with its success in blocking plans by Mediaset to create a Dutch holding company to pursue tie-ups with peers in Europe, could boost the chances of a compromise deal, analysts say.

Mediaset shares have gained up to 20% since the European court ruling boosted the prospect of a potential deal with Vivendi. The stock erased early losses on Wednesday after Giordani’s remarks to trade flat at 1.84 euro by 1050 GMT.

Efforts to end the row have failed so far, with Mediaset reluctant to drop its damage claims as requested by Vivendi.

Sources have told Reuters Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi will hold a phone conversation with Vivendi boss Arnaud de Puyfontaine in the coming days in what could be the first step towards exploring a deal.

“If there are projects, ideas that create value, we are and will be available to discuss them,” Giordani said.

He said Mediaset’s European growth strategy remained valid and the group would seek ways to rethink the project once markets stabilised.

The pandemic has further increased pressure on Mediaset and other traditional broadcasters in Europe, which were already suffering due to stiff competition from streaming services like Netflix (NFLX.O) and web giant like Google (GOOGL.O).

Mediaset suffered a net loss of 19 million euros ($22 million) in the first half due to the COVID-19 outbreak which prompted companies to slash spending on advertising despite soaring viewership.

Revenues fell by a fifth, driving operating profit down 83%.

Related Coverage Timetine: Twists and turns in Mediaset vs Vivendi TV drama

Ad spending recovered in July-August and results should improve in the second half barring another lockdown, Mediaset said.

However, it warned visibility was too low to provide any medium-term guidance and that the market situation remained “extremely fragile”.

($1 = 0.8500 euros)