Italy's Mediaset swings to loss after virus hammers ad sales

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top commercial broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) suffered a first half net loss of 19 million euros ($22 million) due to the COVID-19 outbreak which prompted companies to slash spending on advertising despite a jump in viewers.

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

The pandemic has further increased pressure on Mediaset and other traditional broadcasters in Europe, which were already suffering due to stiff competition from streaming services like Netflix (NFLX.O) and web giant like Google (GOOGL.O).

Mediaset, which is controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had notched up 103 million euros net profit in the same period last year.

Operating profit at the Milan-based group fell 83% to 32 million euros in the six months through June, hit by a 21% drop in revenues to 1.17 billion euros.

Mediaset said on Wednesday it expected its results to improve in the second half of the year provided there were no new lockdown measures to contain the new coronavirus.

The group advertising revenues had improved in July and August with higher domestic ad sales versus the previous year.

“With the new television season kicking off in September, the first signs on advertising in Italy are positive, but the market situation remains extremely fragile with extremely low visibility on the short- and medium-term,” Mediaset said.

Shares in the group fell 5% in early trade.

Meeting to approve results on Tuesday, Mediaset’s board was also informed the group planned to resume contacts with Vivendi (VIV.PA), its second biggest shareholder, after two court rulings in recent weeks strengthened Vivendi’s hands in a long-running dispute.

Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi will hold a phone conversation with Vivendi boss Arnaud de Puyfontaine in the coming days in what could potentially be the first step towards exploring a deal to end the spat, sources said.

($1 = 0.8500 euros)