Mediaset net profit jumps in first half on lower pay-TV costs

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) more than doubled its net profit in the first half to 109 million euros ($121 million), the company said on Wednesday, as it cut costs relating to soccer rights and its pay-TV business.

The Milan-based company, controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, reported a 55% increase in consolidated operating net profit to 192 million euros from the same period of a year ago, according to preliminary figures.

Mediaset did not give sales figures but said it expected a fall in the group’s total revenue in the first half of the year.

Mediaset will release full first half group results, initially due on Thursday, on September 30.