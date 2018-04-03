Italy watchdog might ask more details on Mediaset deal with Sky: source

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s competition watchdog is considering asking for more details on a deal broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) signed last week with Sky’s (SKYB.L) Italian unit, a source said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini//File Photo

“They will decide quickly whether to ask for all the documentation,” the source close to the matter said.

On Friday Mediaset said the deal would allow it to broadcast its pay-TV Premium Cinema and TV series channels on Sky’s satellite platform.

Sky Italia would be able to use Mediaset’s Premium pay-TV digital platform for its own offering of services and channels.