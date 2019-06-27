Italy's Mediaset set to sign champions league deal with SKY Italia: sources

FILE PHOTO: he Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) is close to signing a deal with Comcast’s SKY Italia to purchase free-to-air broadcasting rights of UEFA Champions League matches for the next two seasons, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Mediaset will be able to broadcast selected matches of Europe’s top soccer competition on its free-to-air channels.

SKY Italia, which bought UEFA Champions League broadcasting rights for the Italian market, will continue offer its clients all the matches on its pay TV platform.

One of the sources said the deal still needed to be signed-off.