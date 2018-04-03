FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 3, 2018 / 1:36 PM / a day ago

Italy's Mediaset not interested in buying Serie A TV rights after Sky deal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) is not interested in buying the TV broadcasting rights for the next three seasons of Serie A matches from Spain’s Mediapro, following its deal with Sky (SKYB.L), a source said on Tuesday.

On Friday the Milan-based TV group signed an agreement to air its pay-TV Cinema and TV series channels on Sky Italia’s satellite while Sky will be able to offer customers its own services on Mediaset’s digital platform.

In February, Spanish broker Mediapro bought the rights to broadcast top flight Serie A soccer matches for 2018-2021 at 1.05 billion euros per season and must sell the rights to other entities.

    The group was expected to start talks with both Mediaset and Sky in coming days for the sale.

    Mediaset was not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Elvira Pollina , writing by Giulia Segreti

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.