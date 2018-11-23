Mediaset eyes radio business' expansion in Spain

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The radio unit of Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset is looking to enter the Spanish market and does not rule out potential acquisitions, Mediaset Radio CEO Paolo Salvaderi said on Friday.

“We plan to expand in Spain with one of our radio stations ... we are in talks with some potential partner,” Salvaderi told Reuters on the sideline of a presentation.

The unit — which comprises Italian radio stations R101, Radio 105, Virgin Radio, Radio Subasio and Radio Monte Carlo — will end 2018 with advertising sales of more than 100 million euros, he said, adding the business was growing at a double digit rate.

Mediaset, whose main business is TV, saw total advertising sales rise 2.5 percent to 1.45 billion euros in the first nine months of the year.