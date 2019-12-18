ECJ asked to declare Italian rule capping Vivendi's holding in Mediaset contrary to EU laws

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Union advocate general has proposed the EU Court of Justice declares that an Italian law that forced Vivendi to forfeit two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) violates the bloc’s rules, the ECJ said on Wednesday.
EU Advocate General Campos Sánchez-Bordona said in a statement the Italian law excessively limited the right to do business anywhere in the EU compared to the need to protect the variety of sources in the media sector.
