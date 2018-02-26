FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Failed mediation between Mediaset and Vivendi formally closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediaset said on Monday a Milan judge had formally closed an attempt at mediation between the broadcaster and France’s Vivendi, after no agreement was reached in a pay-TV dispute.

The two groups have been in a legal battle after the French company unexpectedly pulled out of a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit Premium in July 2016.

Lawyers for the two companies were trying to reach an out-of-court agreement before the trial formally started but a source told Reuters on Friday that the attempt had fallen through.

The court case goes ahead and the next hearing will be held on Tuesday, the Mediaset statement confirmed.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Isla Binnie

