Failed mediation between Mediaset and Vivendi formally closed

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediaset said on Monday a Milan judge had formally closed an attempt at mediation between the broadcaster and France’s Vivendi, after no agreement was reached in a pay-TV dispute.

The two groups have been in a legal battle after the French company unexpectedly pulled out of a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit Premium in July 2016.

Lawyers for the two companies were trying to reach an out-of-court agreement before the trial formally started but a source told Reuters on Friday that the attempt had fallen through.

The court case goes ahead and the next hearing will be held on Tuesday, the Mediaset statement confirmed.