Vivendi CEO optimistic about talks with Mediaset over pay-TV dispute

MILAN (Reuters) - Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine is optimistic about ongoing talks with Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) to find a deal over a failed pay-TV agreement, the executive said on Wednesday.

When asked whether the two sides could find an agreement ahead of a second court hearing on the matter scheduled for Feb. 27, de Puyfontaine said discussions were going on.

“I want to be positive because finding an agreement would be good. Let’s wait and see,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of a Reuters Breakingviews event in Milan.