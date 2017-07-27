FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 20 days ago

Italian banker Doris will not raise stake in Mediaset

2 Min Read

Ennio Doris, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Mediolanum, gestures during a news conference in downtown Milan April 19, 2011.Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian banker Ennio Doris told Reuters on Thursday he does not intend to increase his stake in Mediaset (MS.MI), at a time when the private broadcaster is at the center of a legal battle with French group Vivendi (VIV.PA).

Doris, a long-time friend of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, holds just under 3 percent of Mediaset, where Vivendi last year built up a stake of 29 percent, infuriating the Berlusconi family, the largest shareholder in the group.

"I've been a shareholder forever. But I rounded (the stake) up when I saw there was a battle underway to defend the Italianness of the company," Doris said.

Doris' share was key in a vote in June allowing a buyback program of up to 10 percent of the group's treasury shares.

The buyback was approved with a special whitewash mechanism, which will not force the Berlusconi family to launch a mandatory bid on the Milan-based TV group should their stake exceed the threshold that would normally trigger an automatic takeover bid.

The move required approval by at least 10 percent of the company's minority shareholders and obtained a favorable vote from 12.5 percent of them, including Doris.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Giulia Segreti

