FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) said on Monday that Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) complaints over the governance structure of a Dutch holding company which is part of its MFE pan-European expansion plan, are “groundless” and “biased”.

Mediaset reiterated in a statement that the project to create a pan-European group in the media and entertainment sector was essential for the future of the company and its shareholders.