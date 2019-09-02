Vivendi trust says it could take action if banned from Mediaset meeting

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN (Reuters) - The trust which holds most of French media giant Vivendi’s stake (VIV.PA) in Mediaset (MS.MI) said it reserved the right to take action if the Italian broadcaster opted to prevent it from voting at a key shareholder meeting this week.

Mediaset shareholders will meet on Wednesday on a plan to merge Mediaset and its Spanish subsidiary (TL5.MC) into a Dutch holding as a part of a pan-European growth strategy.

A board of the Italian broadcaster is expected to take place before the shareholder meeting and to bar the trust from exercising its voting rights.