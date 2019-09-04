Italy's Mediaset says will not allow Vivendi trust to vote at meeting

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset (MS.MI) said on Wednesday it would not allow the trust that holds most of the Vivendi (VIV.PA) stake in the Italian broadcaster to vote at a key shareholder meeting.

Two-thirds of Vivendi’s 29% stake in Mediaset is held by an arms-length trust which has in the past been barred from voting by an Italian court. That leaves Vivendi with 9.99% direct voting rights.

Mediaset also said that its board would not oppose Vivendi’s request to exercise its voting rights at the meeting which will vote on a plan to reorganise its business as part of a European growth strategy.

Related Coverage Vivendi condemns Mediaset's decision to prevent trust from voting at meeting