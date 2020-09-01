Business News
September 1, 2020 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch court blocks Mediaset merger in Vivendi spat

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks pass by a sign of Vivendi at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Tuesday blocked a proposed merger between Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and its Spanish arm into a single company in the Netherlands.

Mediaset shareholder Vivendi had opposed the plan.

In a ruling overturning a lower court’s summary judgment, the Amsterdam Appeals Court said the proposed merger could not proceed for several reasons, including a scheme that would give some shareholders of the new entity extra voting rights.

Mediaset (MS.MI) and 29% shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) are locked in a series of legal battles over strategy at the Italian media company.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

