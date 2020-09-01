Dutch court blocks Mediaset merger in Vivendi spat

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Tuesday blocked a proposed merger between Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and its Spanish arm into a single company in the Netherlands.
Mediaset shareholder Vivendi had opposed the plan.
In a ruling overturning a lower court’s summary judgment, the Amsterdam Appeals Court said the proposed merger could not proceed for several reasons, including a scheme that would give some shareholders of the new entity extra voting rights.
Mediaset (MS.MI) and 29% shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) are locked in a series of legal battles over strategy at the Italian media company.
