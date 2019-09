FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with Peninsula Holding to limit the impact of the exercise of withdrawal rights in its deal to create a pan-European TV platform (MFE).

In a statement Mediaset said Peninsula Holding would, at the broadcaster’s request, buy up to 355 million shares of the new MFE entity.