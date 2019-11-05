Mediaset, Vivendi in talks over governance row in pan-European TV project: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and its hostile shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) are in talks over ways to overcome a dispute over the governance of Mediaset’s pan-European TV reorganisation, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mediaset said earlier on Tuesday a Milan court had extended a deadline for it to rule on a Vivendi request to freeze the reorganisation to Nov. 22 to give the two sides time to try and reach an agreement.