FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian court rejected a request by Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) Simon Fiduciaria to suspend two resolutions passed by the shareholder meeting of broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) in June.

Simon Fiduciaria, a trust company which holds part of Vivendi’s stake in the Italian broadcaster, was set up by the French group in April to meet regulatory requirements.

In June Mediaset closed the door of its AGM to the trust, preventing it from voting.