Italy court rejects Vivendi request to suspend Mediaset's stake freeze

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has rejected a request by France’s Vivendi (VIV.PA) to suspend a ruling which forces it to freeze two-thirds of its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), a court document showed on Wednesday.

Vivendi, which owns 23.9% of phone incumbent Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), has been at loggerheads with Mediaset since pulling out of a deal to buy its pay-TV unit in 2016 and then building a hostile 28.8% stake.

In 2017 Italy’communication watchdog said Vivendi’s holdings in Mediaset and Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) broke competition rules and ordered it to cut one of the stakes to below 10%.

To comply, Vivendi transferred two-thirds of its stake in Mediaset to a trust, which was subsequently barred from voting at the Italian broadcaster’s shareholder meetings.

Vivendi asked the court to suspend the ruling, saying the market situation has changed.