FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian judge will rule on a petition filed by France’s Vivendi (VIV.PA) to preserve its voting rights at a key shareholder meeting of Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) before the meeting, legal sources said on Thursday.

The shareholders have been called to vote on plans to create a pan-European media business on Sept. 4.