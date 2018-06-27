Italy's Mediaset opposes Vivendi attempt to exercise voting rights

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s largest private media company, Mediaset, has opposed an attempt by its hostile shareholder, French media group Vivendi, to exercise its voting rights through a trust company.

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini//File Photo

Mediaset and Vivendi have been locked in a legal battle since the French firm pulled out of a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit in July 2016 and then made a hostile raid on the Italian company’s share register, taking a 28.8 percent stake.

Later, Vivendi transferred 19.19 percent of its total shareholding into a trust, Simon Fiduciaria, which recently signaled its intention to exercise voting rights on that stake at Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting.

Mediaset said on Wednesday that it opposed the trust’s request.