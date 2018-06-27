FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
June 27, 2018 / 8:32 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Italy's Mediaset opposes Vivendi attempt to exercise voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s largest private media company, Mediaset, has opposed an attempt by its hostile shareholder, French media group Vivendi, to exercise its voting rights through a trust company.

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen in Cologno Monzese neighbourhood Milan, Italy, in this April 7, 2016 photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini//File Photo

Mediaset and Vivendi have been locked in a legal battle since the French firm pulled out of a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit in July 2016 and then made a hostile raid on the Italian company’s share register, taking a 28.8 percent stake.

Later, Vivendi transferred 19.19 percent of its total shareholding into a trust, Simon Fiduciaria, which recently signaled its intention to exercise voting rights on that stake at Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting.

Mediaset said on Wednesday that it opposed the trust’s request.

Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.