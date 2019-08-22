Business News
August 22, 2019 / 9:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mediaset files complaint with Italian market watchdog against Vivendi

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset (MS.MI) has filed a complaint with Italy’s market watchdog, accusing hostile shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) of leaking information with the goal of scuppering a cross-border merger deal, the Italian broadcaster said on Thursday.

Mediaset announced in June a corporate overhaul under which the company and its Spanish subsidiary would merge into a new Amsterdam-based holding.

Vivendi could sink the deal if it exercises its right of withdrawal. In its statement on Thursday, Mediaset called on Vivendi to make a public statement on its intentions.

It was not immediately possible to reach Vivendi for comment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Mark Bendeich

