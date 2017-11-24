No deal imminent in Vivendi pay-TV dispute: Mediaset CFO to Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) - A possible accord between Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) and French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) to settle their dispute over a soured pay-TV deal is not imminent, Mediaset’s chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday.

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The two companies have been at loggerheads since Vivendi backtracked last year on a deal to buy Mediaset’s pay-TV unit Premium.

“There is nothing yet and the negotiations are pretty lukewarm,” Marco Giordani told Reuters. “The lawyers are talking but nothing arrived at board level yet.”

Asked whether a deal could be struck by Dec. 19, when a court hearing is scheduled on the matter, Giordani said he did not know, but reiterated nothing “was getting warm”.

Shares in Mediaset rose more than 7 percent earlier on Friday after a media report suggested the two companies were nearing a deal. The stock was up 4.6 percent by 1121 GMT.