Vivendi files appeal against Milan court OK to Mediaset revamp

MILAN (Reuters) - France’s Vivendi (VIV.PA) has filed an appeal against a decision by a Milan judge to clear the way for a planned reorganization at Mediaset (MS.MI), Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster said on Thursday.

Mediaset (MS.MI) wants to merge its Italian and Spanish (TL5.MC) businesses into a Dutch unit, dubbed MediaforEurope (MFE).

Vivendi, which owns 29% stake in the media group controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is challenging the plan in courts across Europe, saying the new governance set-up would harm minority shareholder interests.

A Milan judge on Feb.3 rejected Vivendi’s request to block the Mediaset plan.

A court hearing on Vivendi’s appeal has been scheduled in Milan for March 12, Mediaset said in statement.