Vivendi files court petition to vote against Mediaset restructuring

FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan, Italy, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it had filed a petition with a Milan court to maintain its right to vote against restructuring plans proposed by Italian media company Mediaset (MS.MI), in which Vivendi holds a 29% stake.

The spat between the two companies has set the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which controls the majority of Mediaset, against French billionaire Vincent Bollore, whose holding company has the biggest individual stake in Vivendi.

Vivendi’s move followed an earlier decision by Mediaset’s board of directors to refuse to allow Vivendi to vote at Mediaset’s shareholder meeting in April.

Mediaset also filed a complaint last week with Italy’s market watchdog accusing Vivendi of leaking information with a view to scuppering its corporate restructuring plans.

Vivendi said it had filed a petition with a court in Milan to issue an order which would allow it to attend and vote at Mediaset’s special shareholders meeting scheduled for Sept. 4. Vivendi has voting rights worth 9.99% at Mediaset.

“During the meeting, Vivendi intends to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into Media for Europe NV (MFE). This is because the Group has assessed the rights, or lack of them, that minority shareholders and particularly Vivendi would have under the proposed MFE bylaws,” Vivendi said in a statement.

In June, Mediaset announced plans to place its Italian and Spanish businesses under a Dutch holding company - called Media for Europe NV - to pursue a pan-European growth strategy.

However, Vivendi has criticized the plans, which also include strengthening a loyalty share scheme, saying they hurt the interests of minority investors.