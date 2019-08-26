Vivendi files petition in Milan court over right to vote at Mediaset

The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) said on Monday it had filed a petition with an Italian court to maintain its right to vote at a special shareholder meeting of Mediaset (MS.MI).

Mediaset, in which Vivendi holds a stake of around 29%, had filed a complaint last week with Italy’s market watchdog accusing Vivendi of leaking information with a view to scuppering its corporate restructuring plans.

Vivendi has criticized Mediaset’s restructuring plans, which includes strengthening a loyalty share scheme, saying they hurt the interests of minority investors.