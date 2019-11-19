Novartis declines comment on reported interest in Medicines Co

FILE PHOTO: Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) on Tuesday declined to comment on a media report that it is considering an offer for U.S. biotechnology company The Medicines Co (MDCO.O).

Novartis is courting the maker of investigational drugs for cardiovascular conditions including atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The Medicines Co has a market capitalization of nearly $4.7 billion after the shares have more than tripled in value this year.