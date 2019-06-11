France's Dassault nears deal to buy health software maker Medidata: CNBC

(Reuters) - French technology company Dassault Systemes SE is nearing a deal to acquire U.S.-based software firm clinical trials Medidata Solutions Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cloud-based Medidata’s software is used to help clinics manage back office operations and data, besides providing analytics tools, the report said.

Dassault and Medidata did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.