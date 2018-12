MILAN (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) has earmarked 2 billion euros ($2.29 billion) for acquisitions in 2019, its Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told daily La Stampa on Friday.

The bank aims to boost assets under management with M&A and is interested in particular in the wealth management business, he said.

Mediobanca may reach 4 billion euros in net inflows in 2018. Nagel said.