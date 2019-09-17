Italian billionaire Del Vecchio buys 6.94% of Mediobanca

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio has acquired a stake of 6.94% in Italian investment house Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), his holding company Delfin said on Tuesday.

Del Vecchio, the founder of eyewear company Luxottica, owns a stake of 4.86% in Italy’s biggest insurer Generali (GASI.MI) through Delfin.

Generali’s biggest shareholder is Mediobanca.

“We are a long-term investor (in Mediobanca) and will support and speed up creation of value for all stakeholders,” Del Vecchio said.